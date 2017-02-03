Halifax1989 wrote: If the international game ever gets big enough to justify central contracts, then maybe... but it wont be in my lifetime, and im in my 20s...

Indeed.It's probably a new way to give extra cash to the big boys.Although, if we paid our National team centrally, there would be the opportunity to have full blown tours of Aus and NZ (assuming that they were willing to fit something into their fixture program).At the moment, playing 4 internationals a year doesn't need central contracts.We should select the players and if they arent released by their club, they should be banned from club fixtures for 2 weeks.