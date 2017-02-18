|
GUBRATS wrote:
Gutted that we let Lee go , a very good RL player quite capable of playing anywhere except prop IMO , while perhaps not a starting 13 , guaranteed at bench spot for me due to his versatility
I see you have signed him , glad he's sorted out a club , still got a couple of good years in him yet
In a way Ryan Hampshire has taken Lee's place at Leigh , playing wing,full back and interchange hooker so far in our 1 st 2 games
Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:02 pm
FLYING HANDBAG wrote:
Won't be coming to Bradford because he wants more money than what's on offer
He seemed pretty happy in his first Bulls press release today.
Good signing.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:59 pm
Good luck to the fella. He was great for Leigh last year in the Championship, solid in defence and chipping in with a few tries, including a crucial one away at Halifax I recall.
He was playing so well at one point, I could not see a way back in for McNally. A good signing.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:41 pm
Bulliac wrote:
I share your cynicism to some extent Roofy, but I'm hanging onto the, pretty obvious, gaps in the squad list as a sign they do intend to fill them. There again, it wouldn't be the first time I've added up one and one and got five..
Wouldn't be the first time we've intentionally left gaps and then been tardy to sign a new player to fill said gap.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:54 am
FLYING HANDBAG wrote:
Won't be coming to Bradford because he wants more money than what's on offer
OK thanks.
Got any more inside info you can share with us? Nice to have people in the know
Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:39 am
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
OK thanks.
Got any more inside info you can share with us? Nice to have people in the know
Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:40 am
DrFeelgood wrote:
Wouldn't be the first time we've intentionally left gaps and then been tardy to sign a new player to fill said gap.
Indeed Dr. and we all know what the road to hell is paved with..
Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:50 am
Yet another "in the know" poster proven to be wrong. Going the way of KCNBABT and Bystander.
Anyway. Lee Smith. Good to have some more experience come in. I see him playing in the centres for us. Probably in for Oakes who although has done nothing wrong could be brought on better gradually IMO.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:09 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Yet another "in the know" poster proven to be wrong. Going the way of KCNBABT and Bystander.
Anyway. Lee Smith. Good to have some more experience come in. I see him playing in the centres for us. Probably in for Oakes who although has done nothing wrong could be brought on better gradually IMO.
I'd have to disagree with you there, I'd swap Smith with Mendeika. Oakes and Ryan seem to have built up quite a rapport with each other, presumably from back in the academy days, and he seems to have gained confidence.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:10 pm
Lee had a very good season for us, last year. He stepped in for McNally at the last moment and did us proud. I'm sure he will do an excellent job for you guys.
