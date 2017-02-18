Bullseye wrote: Yet another "in the know" poster proven to be wrong. Going the way of KCNBABT and Bystander.



Anyway. Lee Smith. Good to have some more experience come in. I see him playing in the centres for us. Probably in for Oakes who although has done nothing wrong could be brought on better gradually IMO.

I'd have to disagree with you there, I'd swap Smith with Mendeika. Oakes and Ryan seem to have built up quite a rapport with each other, presumably from back in the academy days, and he seems to have gained confidence.