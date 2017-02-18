WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lee Smith

Re: Lee Smith

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 5:49 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 941
GUBRATS wrote:
Gutted that we let Lee go , a very good RL player quite capable of playing anywhere except prop IMO , while perhaps not a starting 13 , guaranteed at bench spot for me due to his versatility


I see you have signed him , glad he's sorted out a club , still got a couple of good years in him yet

In a way Ryan Hampshire has taken Lee's place at Leigh , playing wing,full back and interchange hooker so far in our 1 st 2 games
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Lee Smith

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:02 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3779
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
FLYING HANDBAG wrote:
Won't be coming to Bradford because he wants more money than what's on offer


He seemed pretty happy in his first Bulls press release today.

Good signing.

Re: Lee Smith

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:59 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1426
Location: In't Tap Room
Good luck to the fella. He was great for Leigh last year in the Championship, solid in defence and chipping in with a few tries, including a crucial one away at Halifax I recall.

He was playing so well at one point, I could not see a way back in for McNally. A good signing.

Re: Lee Smith

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:41 pm
DrFeelgood
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 504
Location: Rossendale
Bulliac wrote:
I share your cynicism to some extent Roofy, but I'm hanging onto the, pretty obvious, gaps in the squad list as a sign they do intend to fill them. There again, it wouldn't be the first time I've added up one and one and got five.. :DAISY:


Wouldn't be the first time we've intentionally left gaps and then been tardy to sign a new player to fill said gap.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: Lee Smith

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:54 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27627
Location: MACS0647-JD
FLYING HANDBAG wrote:
Won't be coming to Bradford because he wants more money than what's on offer


OK thanks.

Got any more inside info you can share with us? Nice to have people in the know :lol:
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Lee Smith

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:39 am
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 304
Location: Depends whose asking
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
OK thanks.

Got any more inside info you can share with us? Nice to have people in the know :lol:


:lol: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

Re: Lee Smith

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:40 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9130
Location: Bradbados
DrFeelgood wrote:
Wouldn't be the first time we've intentionally left gaps and then been tardy to sign a new player to fill said gap.

Indeed Dr. and we all know what the road to hell is paved with.. 8)
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Lee Smith

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:50 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26104
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Yet another "in the know" poster proven to be wrong. Going the way of KCNBABT and Bystander.

Anyway. Lee Smith. Good to have some more experience come in. I see him playing in the centres for us. Probably in for Oakes who although has done nothing wrong could be brought on better gradually IMO.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
