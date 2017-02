GUBRATS wrote: Gutted that we let Lee go , a very good RL player quite capable of playing anywhere except prop IMO , while perhaps not a starting 13 , guaranteed at bench spot for me due to his versatility

I see you have signed him , glad he's sorted out a club , still got a couple of good years in him yetIn a way Ryan Hampshire has taken Lee's place at Leigh , playing wing,full back and interchange hooker so far in our 1 st 2 games