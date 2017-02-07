WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lee Smith

Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:40 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
Leigh release Lee Smith, then sign Curt Naughton on loan. Huh? Well that makes no sense! Then they announce James Clare has torn his ACL and is out for the season. Now makes sense again....


He's out for the whole season?! Gutted for him :(

Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:43 pm
Nothus wrote:
He's out for the whole season?! Gutted for him :(


"Most if not all of the season"

Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:51 pm
Care to elaborate on signings from down under rumour?

Must admit I'm gutted for Clare good player nice guy..

Not so gutted for leigh on the smash and grab signing of him and Burr

Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:52 pm
Poor bloke. A cracking player and the best quiz host I've ever seen at the Bulls.

And Leigh are weirdly my favourite SL club, so poor Leigh.
Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:10 pm
Shame that. He would have gone great for them.
Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:20 pm
ridlerbull wrote:
And Leigh are weirdly my favourite SL club, so poor Leigh.


I think Cas are mine. It's hard not to appreciate their playing style. Really hope they do well this year and it would be great for them to pick up some silverware.

Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:56 pm
roofaldo2 wrote:
In all honesty, I'm not expecting a player announcement.

I think it's going to be a first look at the new kits

I share your cynicism to some extent Roofy, but I'm hanging onto the, pretty obvious, gaps in the squad list as a sign they do intend to fill them. There again, it wouldn't be the first time I've added up one and one and got five.. :DAISY:
Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:09 pm
Bullseye wrote:
They're coming out on Saturday I heard but I could be wrong, it's been known.

Website say kit launch on Saturday, so i can't see them showing it tomorrow.

Re: Lee Smith

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:30 am
Gutted that we let Lee go , a very good RL player quite capable of playing anywhere except prop IMO , while perhaps not a starting 13 , guaranteed at bench spot for me due to his versatility
Re: Lee Smith

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:15 am
Nothus wrote:
I think Cas are mine.


They used to be Ridlerbulls too until he discovered alcohol & girls.

Real shame for Clare. 3 years ago I thought he was dead set as an international of the future.
