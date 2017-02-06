WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lee Smith

Re: Lee Smith

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:19 pm
psychostring wrote:
I heard he signed for Cas.

Does he know Truman?

Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:07 am
Perhaps we ask Canberra to loan him to us for the season?

http://www.raiders.com.au/news/2017/02/ ... ding_.html

But don't tell Cass! ;-)
Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:53 am
So is Lee Smith the exclusive announcement in the Morning? what do we think?

Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:07 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
So is Lee Smith the exclusive announcement in the Morning? what do we think?

I would prefer any announcement to be news of Graham Lowe's apparent recruitment activity Down Under

Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:13 pm
I would expect it to be that Bullnorthern.

A couple of signings in the pipeline apparently.
Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:16 pm
I've hang back on getting excited over the announcement. Media at the Bulls tends to be a little OTT when announcing an announcement
Re: Lee Smith

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:24 pm
roofaldo2 wrote:
I've hang back on getting excited over the announcement. Media at the Bulls tends to be a little OTT when announcing an announcement


I quite like the upbeat positivity of a HUGE announcement now. Compared to the Admin Huge announcements that never came they are very big.
And this one will be EXCLUSIVE....until it gets posted on here or the FB pages. Probably before I check my inbox!
