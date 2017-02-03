SCONE wrote: "unfortunately things haven’t worked out for Lee in pre season"



Unfit?

Possibly, but I would guess it is more that he has fallen down the pecking order quite a bit.We signed him because when McNally got badly injured in pre-season we were without a specialist full back in the squad and so Smith was 1st choice all season until McNally returned for the 8's.Since then we have signed Mitch Brown, Ryan Hampshire and both of those (as well as McNally) are ahead of him in the full back role.Probably just a growing awareness from all parties that his game time was likely to be extremely limited at Leigh this season.Was impressed with him last season and whoever picks him up has got themselves a very good player.