Think would be a good signing. Can play everywhere in the backs.
Will add competition in the backs due to his versatility. Cover for half backs and dummy half.
Could kill a number of birds with this stone. I'd go for him providing he prices are not extortionate.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:44 am
Bullseye wrote:
I stopped reading there
No, the new Wikipedia personally takes everyone's stats, why only last week they did mine (I'm 6'3", and 12 stone of fine-toned muscle once my entry goes up)
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:47 am
Would be a great signing for you guys, had a great season for us last year, slightly disappointed (although understandable) to see him leave, as he his excellent cover and reliable anywhere on the back line.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 1:08 pm
So is he coming to us or not?
Fri Feb 03, 2017 1:15 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
So is he coming to us or not?
Have patience, if it happens, it happens
Fri Feb 03, 2017 1:24 pm
bullocks wrote:
Have patience, if it happens, it happens
When it comes to the Bradford Bulls my patience levels have worn ultra thin.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 1:25 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
So is he coming to us or not?
My default setting is "probably not". It allows me to have nice warm feelings if it ends up ever being wrong. Which is usually isn't.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 1:55 pm
Fat & lazy. Give him a month to shed a couple of stone & get up to fitness. If he shows that commitment you would have a great asset.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 2:19 pm
tigertot wrote:
Fat & lazy.
We could give him Lauaki's shirt from last year in that case.
