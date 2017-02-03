|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4442
|
Think would be a good signing. Can play everywhere in the backs.
Will add competition in the backs due to his versatility. Cover for half backs and dummy half.
Could kill a number of birds with this stone. I'd go for him providing he prices are not extortionate.
|
|
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:44 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27577Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Bullseye wrote:
I stopped reading there
No, the new Wikipedia personally takes everyone's stats, why only last week they did mine (I'm 6'3", and 12 stone of fine-toned muscle once my entry goes up)
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:47 am
|
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7253
|
Would be a great signing for you guys, had a great season for us last year, slightly disappointed (although understandable) to see him leave, as he his excellent cover and reliable anywhere on the back line.
|
get leigh outta wigan
|
Fri Feb 03, 2017 1:08 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 419
|
So is he coming to us or not?
|
|
Fri Feb 03, 2017 1:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 85
|
bowlingboy wrote:
So is he coming to us or not?
Have patience, if it happens, it happens
|
|