Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7995
Location: Odsal Stadium
Nothus wrote:
Just me who doesn't want him then?
I'd rather we played Campbell there tbh.
I think a bit of competition for places would be also be good. He can cover quite a few positions and he has some experience that we badly lack.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:08 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25981
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Versatile and experienced. No brainer. Get him signed.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:16 am
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 418
Am I missing something? everyone is talking like we have signed him...
Do they know something I don't or is it Bulls fans lining themselves up for another disappointment?
I agree with above he would be a great signing a good replacement for Clare (given we are skint)
Campbell needs to be I starting line up for me, he's sold and a grafter and dare I say it would be better on wing than Macani, who is prone to sidewind
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:17 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25981
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Smith is decent in the centres. Probably too slow for wing now. Obvs can be good at fullback. Can play a bit of stand off. Our tiny inexperienced squad needs some players like him.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:22 am
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2933
Location: Bradford
This looks like an absolute no-brainer signing for me
So I expect to read that he has signed for York or Hunslet in the next couple of days
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:22 am
Joined: Sun Jul 26, 2015 1:28 pm
Posts: 11
According to Wikipedia he (Lee Smith) weighs 16st 10lb so he is grossly overweight and would be too slow for fullback. I agree with you and would prefer to see Campbell in that position.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:25 am
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 852
Always looked dangerous and scored plenty of try's in a Leigh shirt i';d certainley be happy given our current squad situation
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:26 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25981
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I stopped reading there
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:35 am
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 418
Lee Smith, Leon, Campbell, Lilly, Keyes, that's quite impressive Back line if i'm honest
Not world class but very good for the Champonship,
Thought Smith showed up well against us last year too.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:51 am
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2027
Location: No longer Bradford
Do they know something I don't or is it Bulls fans lining themselves up for another disappointment?
It's very much the disappointment bit. But hey, we can dream until he gets announced at Workington...
