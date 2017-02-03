Nothus wrote:
Just me who doesn't want him then?
I'd rather we played Campbell there tbh.
I think a bit of competition for places would be also be good. He can cover quite a few positions and he has some experience that we badly lack.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Anita Madigan, beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, Bostwick, Bull Mania, bullocks, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, cyclone65, debaser, DrFeelgood, fifty50, Fr13daY, Google Adsense [Bot], hooligan27, jammle, le penguin, Nothus, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, phillgee, pie.warrior, ridlerbull, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, WF Rhino and 349 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|