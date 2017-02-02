We've left a fullback shirt open, so would make sense.
I'd take him. Has the skills to be a game changer on his day.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, colly226, debaser, dr_noangel, Fr13daY, GansonTheClown, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, josefw, Nothus, rambull1967, rebelrobin, rossybull, Smack him Jimmy, Stul, The Avenger, vbfg and 192 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|