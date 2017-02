Colly2 wrote: Has the club stopped doing ezines, sending marketing mail? I still find it hard to believe that a few days before the season starts - and a week or so before the biggest league game of the season - the club seems not to have bothered with any promotion.

Maybe the club are assuming a big ( away) crowd for the first game and aren't worrying too much about promoting it locally? Saving it for the games where we'll be struggling to bring in a few hundred?