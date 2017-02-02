No not the Police series This Sunday Feb 5th is National Yorkshire Pudding Day Seriously !!
So whatever the Game result is cheer yourself up with a Giant Yorkshire Pud with your favourite filling.
In the spirit of reaching out the hand of friendship to our poor Lancashire cousins i will be filling mine with LOBBY a marriage made in heaven
