vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 25446

Location: Poodle Power!







I've just binge watched Breaking bad and I loved it - I waited a while because I was worried it wouldn't match the hype but it did.



Now BB is epic and I've never been so emotionally involved in any TV programme or film in my life. In terms of scale it beats Trainspotting on every level.



However that's not a fair comparison. They both get the message across in a low key way using black comedy and a mixture of sympathetic and unsympathetic characters.



I think they are both masterpieces about the social disaster that is drug abuse.



The main difference as far as I can is that Trainspotiing takes less than two hours to make same point as BB which takes nearly two days to watch in one go. I think both work it's all down to preference.



Of the two BB has had the bigger impact on me but then I've only just finished watching it so I'm still a bit raw and I probably said the same about Trainspotting at the time.



They both worked as entertainment but IMHO neither will probably make any difference where drug abuse is concerned I first watched Trainspotting as soon as it went to video so about 17 years ago at a guess and I loved it.I've just binge watched Breaking bad and I loved it - I waited a while because I was worried it wouldn't match the hype but it did.Now BB is epic and I've never been so emotionally involved in any TV programme or film in my life. In terms of scale it beats Trainspotting on every level.However that's not a fair comparison. They both get the message across in a low key way using black comedy and a mixture of sympathetic and unsympathetic characters.I think they are both masterpieces about the social disaster that is drug abuse.The main difference as far as I can is that Trainspotiing takes less than two hours to make same point as BB which takes nearly two days to watch in one go. I think both work it's all down to preference.Of the two BB has had the bigger impact on me but then I've only just finished watching it so I'm still a bit raw and I probably said the same about Trainspotting at the time.They both worked as entertainment but IMHO neither will probably make any difference where drug abuse is concerned SUPPORT SWAG... Lebron James Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm

Posts: 693

BB was a masterpiece!!



Regards



King James bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 12658

Location: Ossett

Maybe the quality of these things is that they don't *try* to change anything in regard to drug abuse; they just tell stories within the context of a drug culture - and let the viewer make their own mind up? Preaching in a drama is rarely an ingredient for an enjoyable yarn - but honesty and verisimilitude is. Trainspotting has both in spades - BB, whilst undoubtedly brilliant, perhaps less so.



I watched Trainspotting again earlier this week, in preparation for going to see T2 at the cinema. I remember when it came out, it got a lot of stick for 'glamourising' drug use - if those people had watched longer than the 10 minutes the Daily Mail had prescribed to sufficiently fuel their outrage, they'd of course have realised that it does quite the opposite; it graphically depicts the grubby, degrading and devastating impact of heroin use.



I'm not sure there is a way to critically compare the two in any meaningful way, since they're so different, but I would agree that they are both brilliant and affecting. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 6 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 3 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to TV & Film Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,516,655 1,537 75,741 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 BATLEY v HALIFAX Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 BRADFORD v ROCHDALE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 SL-R1 WAKEFIELD v HULL FC < Thu 16th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 HUDDERSFIELD v SALFORD TV Fri 17th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 LEIGH v LEEDS TV Sat 18th Feb : 18:00 CH-R3 SHEFFIELD v DEWSBURY Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 OLDHAM v LONDON



























