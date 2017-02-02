I first watched Trainspotting as soon as it went to video so about 17 years ago at a guess and I loved it.I've just binge watched Breaking bad and I loved it - I waited a while because I was worried it wouldn't match the hype but it did.Now BB is epic and I've never been so emotionally involved in any TV programme or film in my life. In terms of scale it beats Trainspotting on every level.However that's not a fair comparison. They both get the message across in a low key way using black comedy and a mixture of sympathetic and unsympathetic characters.I think they are both masterpieces about the social disaster that is drug abuse.The main difference as far as I can is that Trainspotiing takes less than two hours to make same point as BB which takes nearly two days to watch in one go. I think both work it's all down to preference.Of the two BB has had the bigger impact on me but then I've only just finished watching it so I'm still a bit raw and I probably said the same about Trainspotting at the time.They both worked as entertainment but IMHO neither will probably make any difference where drug abuse is concerned