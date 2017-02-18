WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:45 pm
hxgiant wrote:
Couldnt agree more with the comments above. I support both clubs and believe me a major factor in Giants crowds declining by about 2k is tied up with the stadium share issue. A lot of Town people who are also Huddersfield sports fans and importantly major business owners will not support the Giants which is a real shame. The facts are Football is bigger and especially at the moment the gap is massive. It would be far better if we all got on but sadly i cant see it happening and the Giants are the losers.



I'd rather Fartown played out in front of 3k gates than ever accept the wendyball bullcrap against SKD.
Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:31 pm
looks like wigan have now fallen foul of the football league too!

that game was even going to be screened on tv too :shock:

you would have thought they could play on the sunday...

anyway its not being played at widnes, talk about a farce and short notice

something for the giants to get used to i feel

wagner complaining today in the examiner about the pitch at huddersfield and the chairman has brought in extra lighting to help the grass grow
Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:38 pm
brearley84 wrote:
looks like wigan have now fallen foul of the football league too!

that game was even going to be screened on tv too :shock:

you would have thought they could play on the sunday...

anyway its not being played at widnes, talk about a farce and short notice

something for the giants to get used to i feel

wagner complaining today in the examiner about the pitch at huddersfield and the chairman has brought in extra lighting to help the grass grow


No- Wigan went about this in entirely the wrong way- didn't get an RFL official to inspect the pitch as they should have.
Wigan didn't even consult with Widnes at all-the reversed fixture was an obvious suggestion but Wigan didn't consult- I reckon the just wanted to recover from the WCC.
All credit to Widnes for getting the game on at theirs at short notice!
c}