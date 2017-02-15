WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:34 pm
40 year old giant
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 11:37 am
Posts: 267
still no answer on compensation for fans who going to miss games like me.maybe HTFC should buy us out and we look for a new home. if town do go up and i hope they do they could play saturday sunday monday

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:53 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14469
Location: Overlooking the Canal
40 year old giant wrote:
still no answer on compensation for fans who going to miss games like me.maybe HTFC should buy us out and we look for a new home. if town do go up and i hope they do they could play saturday sunday monday



Would love us to have our own home !!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:22 pm
Giantscorpio
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 11, 2002 6:54 am
Posts: 2421
Location: In my Volvo XC90
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Would love us to have our own home !!


Surely when SL fixtures are worked out, we know when Town are playing except for cup matches. Then we can fix our fixtures in any clash for Fri/Sat/Sun before the fixtures are published. It still annoys me changing for football, but is it the FA that will not shift and not Town in shared stadiums.
It must pay though to share costs of the stadium rather that seperate grounds, we just have to get on together.
[img]http://www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/giantscorpio.gif[/img]

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:34 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14469
Location: Overlooking the Canal
There wasn't a clash though that's the issue.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:45 pm
TBC
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 851
Location: Born in Fartown
brearley84 wrote:
it was never requested, when the fixtures were released it was already down for thursday...catalans have a game monday too like us, play it on a friday and they have flights involved dont forget , player welfare comes into it and will have been agreed long time ago

hope that helps

OK cheers. Seems our Friday night was scuppered by the fixture planners.

The rest by Sky and one by Town.

So much for Friday night is Giants night. Less than half home games on a Friday.

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:27 am
hxgiant

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 59
If Town make the top the problem is likely to become worse and that will always effect the Giants. The Wakefield chairman spoke a lot of sense the other week when he talked about RL trying to be the 2nd major sport in the North. This is what we need to focus on and work together. I have been very critical of our marketing and commercial efforts but I think we are finally since Eorl was appointed ,starting to wake up and try and move forward, we have been really trying in last few weeks which is great and with the efforts so far on the field the club has a much more positive feel. It is hard though when fixtures are continually being shifted ,no easy answer!

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:09 pm
ShelleyGiant
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 29, 2004 7:23 pm
Posts: 1015
Location: In sunny Shelley
If I remember correctly, back in the 60s when I was a nipper we played Saturday rugby and usually Fartown and Town played home matches on alternate weeks. My late father was an avid supporter of both and took me down to watch them. I seem to remember the Fartown HT score coming up the the Town scoreboard, usually followed by a cheers or load groans, mind you Fartown got decent crowds in them days. It can't be that difficult for the RL fixture experts to ensure we play home matches on alternate weekends seeing as the football fixtures will have been out months before our fixtures are. Same goes for the FA, they know when our last few home games of the season are. Mind you, that's asking for a bit of common sense and then we've only got our Sky paymasters to contend with. If Fartown, Town and the powers that be would get their heads together surely any future fixture problems could be reasonably solved and the groundsman would have a far easier life :D :D
Surely it can't be that hard but I won't hold my breath :D :D :D
2013
FARTOWN LLS Winners
Danny Brough Man of Steel
Paul Anderson Coach of the Year
Dream Team selections
Leroy Cudjoe
Danny Brough
Shaun Lunt
Big Eorl
Brett Ferres
All in all not a bad year

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:50 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12236
Location: Huddersfield
40 year old giant wrote:
still no answer on compensation for fans who going to miss games like me.maybe HTFC should buy us out and we look for a new home. if town do go up and i hope they do they could play saturday sunday monday


yes very quiet. you may have to email the club like others have done.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:41 pm
40 year old giant
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 11:37 am
Posts: 267
i have done brearley got one back saying it would be mensioned at the next stadium board meeting
