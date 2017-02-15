If I remember correctly, back in the 60s when I was a nipper we played Saturday rugby and usually Fartown and Town played home matches on alternate weeks. My late father was an avid supporter of both and took me down to watch them. I seem to remember the Fartown HT score coming up the the Town scoreboard, usually followed by a cheers or load groans, mind you Fartown got decent crowds in them days. It can't be that difficult for the RL fixture experts to ensure we play home matches on alternate weekends seeing as the football fixtures will have been out months before our fixtures are. Same goes for the FA, they know when our last few home games of the season are. Mind you, that's asking for a bit of common sense and then we've only got our Sky paymasters to contend with. If Fartown, Town and the powers that be would get their heads together surely any future fixture problems could be reasonably solved and the groundsman would have a far easier lifeSurely it can't be that hard but I won't hold my breath