If Town make the top the problem is likely to become worse and that will always effect the Giants. The Wakefield chairman spoke a lot of sense the other week when he talked about RL trying to be the 2nd major sport in the North. This is what we need to focus on and work together. I have been very critical of our marketing and commercial efforts but I think we are finally since Eorl was appointed ,starting to wake up and try and move forward, we have been really trying in last few weeks which is great and with the efforts so far on the field the club has a much more positive feel. It is hard though when fixtures are continually being shifted ,no easy answer!