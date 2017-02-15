GIANT DAZ wrote: And if Hoyle was such a big fan he could have bought his club sooner saving Ken having to save it but chose to do nothing, riding in later like the knight in shining armour to be the hero.

Town fans conveniently forget Ken saved their club while Hoyle watched it go to the wall.

In my opinion it should be Hoyle answering questions like where the hell were you when we needed you most ?

Why were you only interested in buying the club once someone else had done the work and made it a viable purchase ?

He's answered that before, and it was because he didn't have the money at the time in 2003 as he was still building a business...Ken as a businessman to be fair, is very smart - I give him a lot of credit there. He used previous HTFC chairman Terry Fisher, Martin Byrne and a couple of others to front the bid to gain popularity, and as soon as it was completed, dropped them completely. People forget there was another viable bid on the table from a consortium fronted by a chap called Paul Haigh. Did Ken save the football club? Yes. Would it have gone to the wall if he hadn't? No... Because there was another viable bid.Ken's purpose in buying the football club was to protect his interest in the HDone project, the stadium and in turn the Huddersfield Giants, and you know what... Fair enough. I've got no problem with that personally, and thanks to Ken for stepping in. But (allegedly) financially draining HTFC for his other interests? ......I'd never call a football club a viable business, especially one who's debt had risen from 1.5m to 7m despite zero playing investment, and one of the lowest wage bills in the division, and one who'd had their greatest asset stripped, and then lumbered with debt and interest payments towards an asset they didn't even own anything of.For all of the great work Ken has done for Huddersfield Giants, his tenure of HTFC was not particularly great. The thing I'm most thankful to Ken for is that he agreed to sell it.As a Giants fan, I'm delighted at the on field progress and him turning a normal Championship club into a top end Super League side, it's just a shame that the crowds aren't coming. Hopefully we can put all of the above to bed and look at a future whereby the district can get behind both teams - and Town fans really have to get over themselves if the sole reason that they're not coming is Ken Davy.