GIANT DAZ wrote:
Why shouldn't we moan ? people have bought tickets to go to games on a Friday, now we find 2 of them being moved to a Wednesday and a Thursday to accommodate a football team who suddenly think they're the bees nads cos they're having a good season.
Brilliant for the town fans i'm sure but a lot on here aren't interested in football or aren't town fans so unfortunately don't share the same 'it will help town' attitude !
I certainly don't !
It's not town's decision sky have picked those two matches. Do you really think it helps town playing top of the league Newcastle at half five?
Football league bosses have the final say on it and, due to things like pitch markings etc, have everyone over a barrel. As I said premier league bosses are even more of a pain in the backside. It's all contractual so if you share a ground with a football league club it's just the way it is. You couldn't afford to play there if you didn't share it with them so suck it up.
It helps you lot because it brings revenue into the stadium company as town move up the leagues. Stop being so blinkered.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:04 am
Again rubbish, we've managed for 22 years without it being a problem.
You're not trying to tell me the football league have told a rugby league club they have to move games cos there is a football game on the pitch a day later ??
My question is and always has been why has it suddenly started mattering now and not in the previous 22 years of the stadium ?
And you seem to be forgetting we own 20% of the stadium so it's not quite just a 'share'.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:29 am
GIANT DAZ wrote:
As i said at the time, that was between the businessmen involved and their legal teams to deal with not the vigilante mobs we saw taking it upon themselves to lay down threats and brainwash other's into doing the same, not to mention bad mouthing the Giants club and fans etc.
You're correct in saying there were 2 sides, they we're Ken Davy - a businessman Vs Dean Hoyle - another businessman, problem was Hoyle had an army behind him who threatened and bullied to get their own way !!
As i, and hundreds of other Giants fans said at the time, albeit from Hoyle's army trying to make us turn against Ken for what he did then resorting to name calling etc when we didn't, It was a matter for the business people to sort out NOT the fans of either club.
Half of the Town fans i knew had no idea what Ken had supposedly done but happily joined in the vendetta against him.
There were people who supported both who stopped watching the Giants because they chose to side with Hoyle's army and join in the crusade, swearing never to return till that 'crook' was gone etc.
In business there are deals done everyday that won't be what the customers won't like should they find out, Hoyle himself has probably done some dodgy dealings and left others displeased in his time to build his business up to get to a position to take over a Football club, but not all customers take it to a personal level like this was.
Daz, I respect your reply and as a fan of both, I found it very disappointing that people were unable to associate Ken from being Huddersfield Giants. However, the HTFC fight for answers group was set up, and was pestering Ken Davy constantly for answers on those issues a full 2 years+ before Dean was even on the scene. Those questions I put up were being asked of Ken in late 2005, Dean didn't enter the argument until 2008. There was also some other questions raised because Ken also refused Adam Pearson any access to accounts when he expressed an interest in buying HTFC in 2007. In my opinion, it was Ken's dreadful PR and his feeling that he was above any questioning which lead to the resentment. He could have nipped this in the bud a long time before Hoyle bought the club, but he felt that he didn't have to answer to the supporters.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:52 pm
And if Hoyle was such a big fan he could have bought his club sooner saving Ken having to save it but chose to do nothing, riding in later like the knight in shining armour to be the hero.
Town fans conveniently forget Ken saved their club while Hoyle watched it go to the wall.
In my opinion it should be Hoyle answering questions like where the hell were you when we needed you most ?
Why were you only interested in buying the club once someone else had done the work and made it a viable purchase ?
Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:54 pm
does ken davy get no credit for saving huddersfield town? without him no football club and yes likely no giants at the same time.
its upto him what he did with the shares, it was his business at the time and one that nobody wanted to take on...or some did but just talked about it rather than out into action.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:00 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
It's not town's decision sky have picked those two matches. Do you really think it helps town playing top of the league Newcastle at half five?
Football league bosses have the final say on it and, due to things like pitch markings etc, have everyone over a barrel. As I said premier league bosses are even more of a pain in the backside. It's all contractual so if you share a ground with a football league club it's just the way it is. You couldn't afford to play there if you didn't share it with them so suck it up.
It helps you lot because it brings revenue into the stadium company as town move up the leagues. Stop being so blinkered.
town arent playing on the same evening as the giants. the day after, no need to move the giants game.
having watched town on sky recently you can see the rugby markings anyway and its not been a problem.
its just strange theres been a total change in policy all of a sudden and sets a worrying precedent for the future.
town and giants are both tenants of the ground, neither own it .
good luck to town, in with a cracking chance of making the premiership! just a shame it may be to the determent of the giants if this is whats going to happen in the future, the giants just wont be able to plan for games
Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:57 pm
brearley84 wrote:
catalans game, we play on the monday after
So the initial move from Friday to Thursday wasn't requested by Town but the move from Thursday to Wednesday was?
Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:37 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
And if Hoyle was such a big fan he could have bought his club sooner saving Ken having to save it but chose to do nothing, riding in later like the knight in shining armour to be the hero.
Town fans conveniently forget Ken saved their club while Hoyle watched it go to the wall.
In my opinion it should be Hoyle answering questions like where the hell were you when we needed you most ?
Why were you only interested in buying the club once someone else had done the work and made it a viable purchase ?
He's answered that before, and it was because he didn't have the money at the time in 2003 as he was still building a business...
Ken as a businessman to be fair, is very smart - I give him a lot of credit there. He used previous HTFC chairman Terry Fisher, Martin Byrne and a couple of others to front the bid to gain popularity, and as soon as it was completed, dropped them completely. People forget there was another viable bid on the table from a consortium fronted by a chap called Paul Haigh. Did Ken save the football club? Yes. Would it have gone to the wall if he hadn't? No... Because there was another viable bid.
Ken's purpose in buying the football club was to protect his interest in the HDone project, the stadium and in turn the Huddersfield Giants, and you know what... Fair enough. I've got no problem with that personally, and thanks to Ken for stepping in. But (allegedly) financially draining HTFC for his other interests? ......
I'd never call a football club a viable business, especially one who's debt had risen from 1.5m to 7m despite zero playing investment, and one of the lowest wage bills in the division, and one who'd had their greatest asset stripped, and then lumbered with debt and interest payments towards an asset they didn't even own anything of.
For all of the great work Ken has done for Huddersfield Giants, his tenure of HTFC was not particularly great. The thing I'm most thankful to Ken for is that he agreed to sell it.
As a Giants fan, I'm delighted at the on field progress and him turning a normal Championship club into a top end Super League side, it's just a shame that the crowds aren't coming. Hopefully we can put all of the above to bed and look at a future whereby the district can get behind both teams - and Town fans really have to get over themselves if the sole reason that they're not coming is Ken Davy.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:39 pm
brearley84 wrote:
town arent playing on the same evening as the giants. the day after, no need to move the giants game.
having watched town on sky recently you can see the rugby markings anyway and its not been a problem.
its just strange theres been a total change in policy all of a sudden and sets a worrying precedent for the future.
town and giants are both tenants of the ground, neither own it .
good luck to town, in with a cracking chance of making the premiership! just a shame it may be to the determent of the giants if this is whats going to happen in the future, the giants just wont be able to plan for games
I would hope that HTFC and the really good social media marketing they're doing at the min could take a little time out to plug the giants in the summer. It'd be great to see around 8k or so down at the JSS for a Giants game.
