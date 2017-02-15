GIANT DAZ wrote: As i said at the time, that was between the businessmen involved and their legal teams to deal with not the vigilante mobs we saw taking it upon themselves to lay down threats and brainwash other's into doing the same, not to mention bad mouthing the Giants club and fans etc.



You're correct in saying there were 2 sides, they we're Ken Davy - a businessman Vs Dean Hoyle - another businessman, problem was Hoyle had an army behind him who threatened and bullied to get their own way !!



As i, and hundreds of other Giants fans said at the time, albeit from Hoyle's army trying to make us turn against Ken for what he did then resorting to name calling etc when we didn't, It was a matter for the business people to sort out NOT the fans of either club.

Half of the Town fans i knew had no idea what Ken had supposedly done but happily joined in the vendetta against him.

There were people who supported both who stopped watching the Giants because they chose to side with Hoyle's army and join in the crusade, swearing never to return till that 'crook' was gone etc.



In business there are deals done everyday that won't be what the customers won't like should they find out, Hoyle himself has probably done some dodgy dealings and left others displeased in his time to build his business up to get to a position to take over a Football club, but not all customers take it to a personal level like this was.

Daz, I respect your reply and as a fan of both, I found it very disappointing that people were unable to associate Ken from being Huddersfield Giants. However, the HTFC fight for answers group was set up, and was pestering Ken Davy constantly for answers on those issues a full 2 years+ before Dean was even on the scene. Those questions I put up were being asked of Ken in late 2005, Dean didn't enter the argument until 2008. There was also some other questions raised because Ken also refused Adam Pearson any access to accounts when he expressed an interest in buying HTFC in 2007. In my opinion, it was Ken's dreadful PR and his feeling that he was above any questioning which lead to the resentment. He could have nipped this in the bud a long time before Hoyle bought the club, but he felt that he didn't have to answer to the supporters.