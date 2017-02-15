WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

 
Post a reply

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 9:32 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5747
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Why shouldn't we moan ? people have bought tickets to go to games on a Friday, now we find 2 of them being moved to a Wednesday and a Thursday to accommodate a football team who suddenly think they're the bees nads cos they're having a good season.

Brilliant for the town fans i'm sure but a lot on here aren't interested in football or aren't town fans so unfortunately don't share the same 'it will help town' attitude !

I certainly don't !


It's not town's decision sky have picked those two matches. Do you really think it helps town playing top of the league Newcastle at half five?

Football league bosses have the final say on it and, due to things like pitch markings etc, have everyone over a barrel. As I said premier league bosses are even more of a pain in the backside. It's all contractual so if you share a ground with a football league club it's just the way it is. You couldn't afford to play there if you didn't share it with them so suck it up.

It helps you lot because it brings revenue into the stadium company as town move up the leagues. Stop being so blinkered.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:04 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14464
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Again rubbish, we've managed for 22 years without it being a problem.
You're not trying to tell me the football league have told a rugby league club they have to move games cos there is a football game on the pitch a day later ??
My question is and always has been why has it suddenly started mattering now and not in the previous 22 years of the stadium ?

And you seem to be forgetting we own 20% of the stadium so it's not quite just a 'share'.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:29 am
Big Eorls Blouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 18, 2016 4:41 pm
Posts: 20
GIANT DAZ wrote:
As i said at the time, that was between the businessmen involved and their legal teams to deal with not the vigilante mobs we saw taking it upon themselves to lay down threats and brainwash other's into doing the same, not to mention bad mouthing the Giants club and fans etc.

You're correct in saying there were 2 sides, they we're Ken Davy - a businessman Vs Dean Hoyle - another businessman, problem was Hoyle had an army behind him who threatened and bullied to get their own way !!

As i, and hundreds of other Giants fans said at the time, albeit from Hoyle's army trying to make us turn against Ken for what he did then resorting to name calling etc when we didn't, It was a matter for the business people to sort out NOT the fans of either club.
Half of the Town fans i knew had no idea what Ken had supposedly done but happily joined in the vendetta against him.
There were people who supported both who stopped watching the Giants because they chose to side with Hoyle's army and join in the crusade, swearing never to return till that 'crook' was gone etc.

In business there are deals done everyday that won't be what the customers won't like should they find out, Hoyle himself has probably done some dodgy dealings and left others displeased in his time to build his business up to get to a position to take over a Football club, but not all customers take it to a personal level like this was.


Daz, I respect your reply and as a fan of both, I found it very disappointing that people were unable to associate Ken from being Huddersfield Giants. However, the HTFC fight for answers group was set up, and was pestering Ken Davy constantly for answers on those issues a full 2 years+ before Dean was even on the scene. Those questions I put up were being asked of Ken in late 2005, Dean didn't enter the argument until 2008. There was also some other questions raised because Ken also refused Adam Pearson any access to accounts when he expressed an interest in buying HTFC in 2007. In my opinion, it was Ken's dreadful PR and his feeling that he was above any questioning which lead to the resentment. He could have nipped this in the bud a long time before Hoyle bought the club, but he felt that he didn't have to answer to the supporters.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Eorls Blouse, bilko1941, Chetnik, Fozzysalforddevil and 78 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,519,7731,43575,7584,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  