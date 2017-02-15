GIANT DAZ wrote: Why shouldn't we moan ? people have bought tickets to go to games on a Friday, now we find 2 of them being moved to a Wednesday and a Thursday to accommodate a football team who suddenly think they're the bees nads cos they're having a good season.



Brilliant for the town fans i'm sure but a lot on here aren't interested in football or aren't town fans so unfortunately don't share the same 'it will help town' attitude !



I certainly don't !

It's not town's decision sky have picked those two matches. Do you really think it helps town playing top of the league Newcastle at half five?Football league bosses have the final say on it and, due to things like pitch markings etc, have everyone over a barrel. As I said premier league bosses are even more of a pain in the backside. It's all contractual so if you share a ground with a football league club it's just the way it is. You couldn't afford to play there if you didn't share it with them so suck it up.It helps you lot because it brings revenue into the stadium company as town move up the leagues. Stop being so blinkered.