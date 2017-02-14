TBC wrote:
My educated guess would be that Town haven't actually played any football on the grass since the Steve Bruce era (1999-2000?). It's all been in the air.
Now there is the chance of the Holy Grail and Town's game is all about possession and knocking it around on the floor the state of the pitch become more important.
That extra 24 hours will give those groundsmen the chance to get around the whole of the pitch with their forks making sure it's like a bowling green.
Every little helps.
Now there is the chance of the Holy Grail and Town's game is all about possession and knocking it around on the floor the state of the pitch become more important.
That extra 24 hours will give those groundsmen the chance to get around the whole of the pitch with their forks making sure it's like a bowling green.
Every little helps.
Pretty much.
Although there were spells of good football in 2009/2010. But yes, it used to spend more time in the clouds than on the grass!