As i said at the time, that was between the businessmen involved and their legal teams to deal with not the vigilante mobs we saw taking it upon themselves to lay down threats and brainwash other's into doing the same, not to mention bad mouthing the Giants club and fans etc.



You're correct in saying there were 2 sides, they we're Ken Davy - a businessman Vs Dean Hoyle - another businessman, problem was Hoyle had an army behind him who threatened and bullied to get their own way !!



As i, and hundreds of other Giants fans said at the time, albeit from Hoyle's army trying to make us turn against Ken for what he did then resorting to name calling etc when we didn't, It was a matter for the business people to sort out NOT the fans of either club.

Half of the Town fans i knew had no idea what Ken had supposedly done but happily joined in the vendetta against him.

There were people who supported both who stopped watching the Giants because they chose to side with Hoyle's army and join in the crusade, swearing never to return till that 'crook' was gone etc.



In business there are deals done everyday that won't be what the customers won't like should they find out, Hoyle himself has probably done some dodgy dealings and left others displeased in his time to build his business up to get to a position to take over a Football club, but not all customers take it to a personal level like this was.