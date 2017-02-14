WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..t

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:31 pm
Big Eorls Blouse

Joined: Tue Oct 18, 2016 4:41 pm
Posts: 19
TBC wrote:
My educated guess would be that Town haven't actually played any football on the grass since the Steve Bruce era (1999-2000?). It's all been in the air.

Now there is the chance of the Holy Grail and Town's game is all about possession and knocking it around on the floor the state of the pitch become more important.

That extra 24 hours will give those groundsmen the chance to get around the whole of the pitch with their forks making sure it's like a bowling green.

Every little helps.


Pretty much.

Although there were spells of good football in 2009/2010. But yes, it used to spend more time in the clouds than on the grass! :D

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:34 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14462
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Helps the football club, how do we benefit from it ? we now have to play the lowest attended home game on a flaming Wednesday night with not a cat in hell's chance of attracting any casual fans as well as disrupting the plans of existing season ticket holders who may not be able to make it - We've done this not once but twice in the space of 6 weeks !!

Sorry but i couldn't give a flying doodah whether the pitch is like a bowling green for Huddersfield Town, i'm bothered about Huddersfield Giants fans being messed about - did they move games for us to make sure the pitch had extra recovery time when we we're pushing for Grand Final's etc ?? did they chuff and they would have told us where to go if it was suggested !!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:46 pm
Big Eorls Blouse

Joined: Tue Oct 18, 2016 4:41 pm
Posts: 19
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Over the shares issue when they made it personal and stirred up hatred for the Giants.


There's quite a lot more to it than that, and Ken Davy has to take some of the blame for initially refusing to communicate and open a dialogue. But yes, it all got very silly....

Ask yourself what you would do in this chain of events; Giants go into admin and are purchased by Dean Hoyle.
- Dean Hoyle then transfers the Giants share of the stadium into a company called 'Huddersfield Town football club' in secret for £2. Later to be renamed.
- Dean Hoyle then alters the rental agreement so that HTFC are paying less than they were and the Giants are paying more than they were to KSDL.
- Dean Hoyle then takes out a big loan against Huddersfield Giants to pay for some work on the stadium.

That's just a couple of things, but surely enough for you to ask a few questions? If your questions were continually ignored, met with silence and eventually palmed off - what would you then do?

I'm not really wishing to rake over old wounds but there really were 2 sides to this whole thing.

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 5:18 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14462
Location: Overlooking the Canal
As i said at the time, that was between the businessmen involved and their legal teams to deal with not the vigilante mobs we saw taking it upon themselves to lay down threats and brainwash other's into doing the same, not to mention bad mouthing the Giants club and fans etc.

You're correct in saying there were 2 sides, they we're Ken Davy - a businessman Vs Dean Hoyle - another businessman, problem was Hoyle had an army behind him who threatened and bullied to get their own way !!

As i, and hundreds of other Giants fans said at the time, albeit from Hoyle's army trying to make us turn against Ken for what he did then resorting to name calling etc when we didn't, It was a matter for the business people to sort out NOT the fans of either club.
Half of the Town fans i knew had no idea what Ken had supposedly done but happily joined in the vendetta against him.
There were people who supported both who stopped watching the Giants because they chose to side with Hoyle's army and join in the crusade, swearing never to return till that 'crook' was gone etc.

In business there are deals done everyday that won't be what the customers won't like should they find out, Hoyle himself has probably done some dodgy dealings and left others displeased in his time to build his business up to get to a position to take over a Football club, but not all customers take it to a personal level like this was.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 5:57 pm
TBC
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 848
Location: Born in Fartown
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Helps the football club, how do we benefit from it ? we now have to play the lowest attended home game on a flaming Wednesday night with not a cat in hell's chance of attracting any casual fans as well as disrupting the plans of existing season ticket holders who may not be able to make it - We've done this not once but twice in the space of 6 weeks !!

Sorry but i couldn't give a flying doodah whether the pitch is like a bowling green for Huddersfield Town, i'm bothered about Huddersfield Giants fans being messed about - did they move games for us to make sure the pitch had extra recovery time when we we're pushing for Grand Final's etc ?? did they chuff and they would have told us where to go if it was suggested !!


I'm not saying it's right or wrong - just an educated guess as to the reasons Town asked for the change.

I agree that it's not good that season ticket holders are being messed about especially as Friday was marketed as 'Giants night'.

The Catalans game was on Thursday before the request from Town - was that initially moved from Friday to Thursday and if so why?

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:50 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12228
Location: Huddersfield
TBC wrote:
I'm not saying it's right or wrong - just an educated guess as to the reasons Town asked for the change.

I agree that it's not good that season ticket holders are being messed about especially as Friday was marketed as 'Giants night'.

The Catalans game was on Thursday before the request from Town - was that initially moved from Friday to Thursday and if so why?


catalans game, we play on the monday after
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:18 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14462
Location: Overlooking the Canal
TBC wrote:
I'm not saying it's right or wrong - just an educated guess as to the reasons Town asked for the change.

I agree that it's not good that season ticket holders are being messed about especially as Friday was marketed as 'Giants night'.

The Catalans game was on Thursday before the request from Town - was that initially moved from Friday to Thursday and if so why?



Town play Newcastle on the 4th March, and Preston on the 14th April so we've moved both our games so they don't have to play the day after us, like i've said previously this has never been a problem in the last 22 years when both sides have at times played the day after another. Why suddenly this becomes an issue i've no idea !!.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
