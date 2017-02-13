WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:59 am
Couldnt agree more with the comments above. I support both clubs and believe me a major factor in Giants crowds declining by about 2k is tied up with the stadium share issue. A lot of Town people who are also Huddersfield sports fans and importantly major business owners will not support the Giants which is a real shame. The facts are Football is bigger and especially at the moment the gap is massive. It would be far better if we all got on but sadly i cant see it happening and the Giants are the losers.

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate football

Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:11 pm
I'm not a town fan but town fans need to remember the animosity which exists between the fans was created by their fans
Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:14 pm
Over the shares issue when they made it personal and stirred up hatred for the Giants.
Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:19 pm
still no answer as to why the giants should have to move their games..

no fixture clash!!!!!! :FRUSRATED:

anyone got an answer? dont give me the possible game cancellation tosh
Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:50 pm
brearley84 wrote:
still no answer as to why the giants should have to move their games..

no fixture clash!!!!!! :FRUSRATED:

anyone got an answer? dont give me the possible game cancellation tosh


to give the pitch more time to recover its pretty obvious town have a chance on promotion so want the pitch as good as can be.

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:16 pm
yeh can see the pitch been a whole lot better for an extra 24hrs
Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:22 am
every little helps some people just moan for the sake of moaning on here

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:12 pm
yes nature of a forum

in this particular case rightly so too for reasons going back through this thread
Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..t

Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:25 pm
rounding92 wrote:
to give the pitch more time to recover its pretty obvious town have a chance on promotion so want the pitch as good as can be.


Rubbish, Town have been promoted 2/3 times already in the time we have shared the stadium and I cannot ever recall them demanding we moved games on those occasions either, unless there is a valid reason, and I will be asking our board, this has been done then to me it is a case of the football club just throwing their weight around and being awkward for the sake of it !!

That pitch hasn't been a problem for 22 years so why suddenly decide it needs more time just to please th football lot ?

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..t

Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:41 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Rubbish, Town have been promoted 2/3 times already in the time we have shared the stadium and I cannot ever recall them demanding we moved games on those occasions either, unless there is a valid reason, and I will be asking our board, this has been done then to me it is a case of the football club just throwing their weight around and being awkward for the sake of it !!

That pitch hasn't been a problem for 22 years so why suddenly decide it needs more time just to please th football lot ?


My educated guess would be that Town haven't actually played any football on the grass since the Steve Bruce era (1999-2000?). It's all been in the air.

Now there is the chance of the Holy Grail and Town's game is all about possession and knocking it around on the floor the state of the pitch become more important.

That extra 24 hours will give those groundsmen the chance to get around the whole of the pitch with their forks making sure it's like a bowling green.

Every little helps.
