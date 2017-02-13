GIANT DAZ wrote: Rubbish, Town have been promoted 2/3 times already in the time we have shared the stadium and I cannot ever recall them demanding we moved games on those occasions either, unless there is a valid reason, and I will be asking our board, this has been done then to me it is a case of the football club just throwing their weight around and being awkward for the sake of it !!



That pitch hasn't been a problem for 22 years so why suddenly decide it needs more time just to please th football lot ?

My educated guess would be that Town haven't actually played any football on the grass since the Steve Bruce era (1999-2000?). It's all been in the air.Now there is the chance of the Holy Grail and Town's game is all about possession and knocking it around on the floor the state of the pitch become more important.That extra 24 hours will give those groundsmen the chance to get around the whole of the pitch with their forks making sure it's like a bowling green.Every little helps.