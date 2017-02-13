rounding92 wrote: to give the pitch more time to recover its pretty obvious town have a chance on promotion so want the pitch as good as can be.

Rubbish, Town have been promoted 2/3 times already in the time we have shared the stadium and I cannot ever recall them demanding we moved games on those occasions either, unless there is a valid reason, and I will be asking our board, this has been done then to me it is a case of the football club just throwing their weight around and being awkward for the sake of it !!That pitch hasn't been a problem for 22 years so why suddenly decide it needs more time just to please th football lot ?