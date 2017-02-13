Couldnt agree more with the comments above. I support both clubs and believe me a major factor in Giants crowds declining by about 2k is tied up with the stadium share issue. A lot of Town people who are also Huddersfield sports fans and importantly major business owners will not support the Giants which is a real shame. The facts are Football is bigger and especially at the moment the gap is massive. It would be far better if we all got on but sadly i cant see it happening and the Giants are the losers.