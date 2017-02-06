GIANT DAZ wrote: At the time ken's address was put on their fans forum by, I believe their supporters group, more or less urging people to go and abuse him over the shares issue and I cannot remember Hoyle once condemning this action but praised the overall campaign.

We should tell them to stuff it, we need to pleasing our own fans before any football club !!!





As a fan of both clubs, I'd love to take the approach my mother used to do with my brother and I as kids and bang our heads together(she didn't actually do that, but it was always the threat!)I know someone who works quite high up in the football side of things and have heard a few things from the other side which are shocking as well. It's time both sets moved on from it... Town got their shares back, and Ken got back every penny he put into the football club plus interest. It's really time to knock this crap on the head... Both clubs would benefit from a 1 Town, 1 group mentality and it's good to see the Giants reaching out (mainly the season card offer which offered £20 towards the Town Foundation) - I hope my football team can now reciprocate this in the summer and encourage football fans to get behind my rugby club, because this petty sniping both ways is incredibly counter productive.On the subject of the football - the pitch was as bobbly as fook yesterday. It's a fact that football ruins the field more so than rugby, so if Town play their u23's at the stadium again this season I shall be asking big questions!