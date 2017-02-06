I agree with Eorls Blowse, there is nothing to gain by whinging, KD has agreed to this so that's that, We may not like it but there's nothing to be done. If it comes to a measuring contest Town win on every count, They have a bigger share of the stadium , bigger crowds, more money and more clout, and as we all know Soccer is king so they will always get priority. Even the Mighty Wigan have to change game times , or play at other grounds when they are told to, so It's not just us. Easier and better to co-operate i reckon.