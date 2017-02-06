WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

 
Post a reply

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:32 am
giantsgaz91 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 19, 2015 5:15 pm
Posts: 154
this is why we should play on a sunday home games

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:15 pm
Big Eorls Blouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 18, 2016 4:41 pm
Posts: 14
GIANT DAZ wrote:
At the time ken's address was put on their fans forum by, I believe their supporters group, more or less urging people to go and abuse him over the shares issue and I cannot remember Hoyle once condemning this action but praised the overall campaign.
We should tell them to stuff it, we need to pleasing our own fans before any football club !!!



As a fan of both clubs, I'd love to take the approach my mother used to do with my brother and I as kids and bang our heads together :D (she didn't actually do that, but it was always the threat!)

I know someone who works quite high up in the football side of things and have heard a few things from the other side which are shocking as well. It's time both sets moved on from it... Town got their shares back, and Ken got back every penny he put into the football club plus interest. It's really time to knock this crap on the head... Both clubs would benefit from a 1 Town, 1 group mentality and it's good to see the Giants reaching out (mainly the season card offer which offered £20 towards the Town Foundation) - I hope my football team can now reciprocate this in the summer and encourage football fans to get behind my rugby club, because this petty sniping both ways is incredibly counter productive.

On the subject of the football - the pitch was as bobbly as fook yesterday. It's a fact that football ruins the field more so than rugby, so if Town play their u23's at the stadium again this season I shall be asking big questions!

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:33 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12186
Location: Huddersfield
giantsgaz91 wrote:
this is why we should play on a sunday home games


but as our MD explained recently staying to sunday games wasnt doing anything to improve crowds.

prior to last season we had the best home record of any sl team yet still crowds didnt go up.

was time for change, just a shame it seems the football club are trying to put a mockers on it all of a sudden
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Eorls Blouse, Chetnik, Code13, GiantJake1988, jools, rounding92, Yettner and 108 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,5301,82675,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  