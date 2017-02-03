WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

 
Post a reply

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:12 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14435
Location: Overlooking the Canal
brearley84 wrote:
exactly so why change our fixtures? when the football team arent even playing the day after :CRAZY:



Exactly !!!!! :x
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:14 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7077
40 year old giant wrote:
2 more games i am going to miss will i buy a season ticket again no


So you aren't going to make 5 games all season?
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:30 pm
40 year old giant Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 11:37 am
Posts: 263
with holidays and games being moved who knows . move a game for sky fair enough but to move games like this no

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 1:06 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12180
Location: Huddersfield
40 year old giant wrote:
with holidays and games being moved who knows . move a game for sky fair enough but to move games like this no


think alot of people will be feeling the same over this situation, its disgusting how the giants have been treated
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:59 pm
Sheepridge Giant Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6819
brearley84 wrote:
think alot of people will be feeling the same over this situation, its disgusting how the giants have been treated


Seems like staying onside with birthday card boy and his wendyball has the absolute priority,above making a success of the new Friday night RL.
They all cried when the air turned blue - but we didn't give a toss - filthy lucre ain't nothing new - cos we all get CASH FROM CHAOS

The time is right for Nicky's special - the greatest rock n'roll star - the time is right for meeee NOW

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:23 pm
Sheepridge Giant Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6819
Come on you Leeds Urinals vs the Sir Ken Davy hating wendy market trader.
They all cried when the air turned blue - but we didn't give a toss - filthy lucre ain't nothing new - cos we all get CASH FROM CHAOS

The time is right for Nicky's special - the greatest rock n'roll star - the time is right for meeee NOW

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:22 pm
Sheepridge Giant Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6819
There's only 1 sir ken davy - suck that up you holy roman empire loving wendyball market trading nobody.

We're walking along - we're singing a song - we're walking in a DAVY WONDERLAND.
They all cried when the air turned blue - but we didn't give a toss - filthy lucre ain't nothing new - cos we all get CASH FROM CHAOS

The time is right for Nicky's special - the greatest rock n'roll star - the time is right for meeee NOW

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:25 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12180
Location: Huddersfield
are the club being compensated ?? may have sold corperate boxes for hull fc game... not as many hull fans will be coming on a thursday either now with work the next day.

wonder if the fans can get a refund on two tickets...

is this going to happen everytime the giants play a day before the football club??

how many games have been cancelled due to the pitch being a mess since 1994 when the two clubs shared the ground?

this is setting a worrying precedent for the future..

nevermind, i hear if town go up they will pay for a new stadium at fartown just for the giants of put a another pitch on the kilner bank so we can have a pitch like batley on a slope
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Fixture changes already to accommodate footballl..

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:11 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5742
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
Come on you Leeds Urinals vs the Sir Ken Davy hating wendy market trader.


That went well then UTT
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: jools, Unbeliever, Wilf1951 and 81 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,8921,44575,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
10-0
LONDON  
...Latest
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
...Latest
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
0-6
SHEFFIELD  
...Latest
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
4-6
BRADFORD  
...Latest
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
0-4
FEATHERSTONE  
...Latest
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  