Well i'm sceptical, i think now they've seen how we have just accepted it they will expect it every time.



If both clubs want a good relationship maybe the football side may want to issue an apology to the rugby side and in particularly Ken Davy for the absolute vile stuff that was thrown about a few years ago, which, as SG as already mentioned, was encouraged and commended by their Chairman !.



For years we've been equals in the stadium , let's not become their puppets all of a sudden.