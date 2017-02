moggie wrote: Get over it. Giants have changed fixtures for town and town for Giants over the years. If town were to get in to the Premier League then that would benefit the area and the Giants. They share the same stadium, offices and quite a lot of the fan base and hopefully some of that winning mentality and professionalism would rub off onto us.

Can't ever recall a town game being moved because Fartown suddenly thought they were the dogs Gonads and wanted pampering and extra day for the pitch to recover mate, i know it's easy for you to say get over it being a big town fan but not all of us are and i couldn't give a flying one how well town are doing (we usually take points of them anyway) nor what league they are in, it bothers me that Fartown fans have to be inconvenienced when it's hard enough for us to get people in as it when for 20+ years we've had Fri/Sat or Sat/Sun fixtures without a problem till Town suddenly decide they're more important cos they are finally having a good season.