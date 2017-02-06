WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield the most expensive season tickets & shirts

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:11 pm
The £15 offer is purely to try and get more in for those 2 games. The game cost of a season ticket this year means we can afford to do more game by game deals without it taking anything away from the season ticket holders - if it works great if not well at least they tried !
And sorry but anyone who has an interest in this club MUST have known about this deal it's been advertised and pushed massively.
Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:23 pm
GiantMisterE wrote:
Sounds to me like they wouldn't have bought season tickets even if the Giants had spent millions on marketing.

Anybody with the slightest interest could have easily checked the website - and then there was all the advertising in press, flyers, shops etc...

Sometimes they can't do right for doing wrong!



I hope to goodness they didn't spend millions!!!
Not everyone eats sleeps and breathes giants or even RL- those are actually the ones we need to get. People genuinely weren't aware.
Anyone on here know how much a rugby union season ticket is? I'm sure they've probably advertised them- but I've no idea how much they were. Huddersfield town is all over - couldn't give you a scooby do how much the ST were this season.

The biggest issue has been the negative press from the rest of RL. Can't think of a journo/pundit who hasnt put us in the bottom four. Most have us in the bottom two and many rock bottom. There has been little in the way of positivity from anywhere outside our own club.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
