jools wrote: it won't be many- I suspect nearer 2800 than 4000. The fact they are doing deals on the first two games indicates sales were disappointing- but then what else can you do? It's all very well advertising but we are so used to ignoring advertising that it's not necessarily seen. Kr managed to sell 6000 without a cheap price- the interest is already there.

I've no idea when the next town game is or how much as I just don't look. Someone asked me last week about season tickets and was gutted when he realised he'd missed the early bird, so he won't now purchase. - if the club had sorted this earlier he would have been aware as he would have seen posters/flyers at the junior club- but as it's off season the opportunity to tap into that area was diminished.

Bumped into someone the week before xmas who used to bring her family and sit in front of us- she's not been for a couple of years- she was gutted she didn't know about the cheap tickets- but as it was the week before xmas when I told her about them she didn't have the spare cash to buy them.

i think the club did quite well on promoting the cheap season tickets this time, was in the papers, social media and signage on main road routes... surely if these people had the slightest interest in the giants they would have known! dont think advertising on tv before coronation street is within the giants budget. you can always suggest to them the £15 off for first two games..... but then they may want a lift to and from the game in a limo too1500 season tickets sold to new fans.. so we saying only 1300 renewed from last season with this new cheap offer, cant see thatplus last time we read something about crabtree pushing for 5k season tickets saying they werent far away so i think the 4k is much more accurate