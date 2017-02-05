GIANT DAZ wrote:

Done some digging around as i was bored.



I've got the average of the high and low season tickets from each club to see how ours compare, like for like main stand adult seating tickets only as our were:



Lowest to Highest:



Huddersfield £202

Leeds £216

Castleford £236

Widnes £250

Leigh £265

Hull £270

Wakefield £287

Salford £291

Wigan £310

Warrington £337

St Helens £345

Catalan N/A



So, even with the hike in full price tickets we are still the cheapest, and even then our most expensive ticket of £305 is still only the 4th most expensive, Saints fans are having to pay £390 for their like for like seat !!





Matchday walk-up price for comparison



Castleford £21

Leigh, Wakefield £23

Huddersfield, Widnes £24

Hull £26

Salford £26.50

Catalan £27

Wigan £28

Leeds, St Helens £30

Warrington £31.50