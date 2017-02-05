GIANT DAZ wrote:
Done some digging around as i was bored.
I've got the average of the high and low season tickets from each club to see how ours compare, like for like main stand adult seating tickets only as our were:
Lowest to Highest:
Huddersfield £202
Leeds £216
Castleford £236
Widnes £250
Leigh £265
Hull £270
Wakefield £287
Salford £291
Wigan £310
Warrington £337
St Helens £345
Catalan N/A
So, even with the hike in full price tickets we are still the cheapest, and even then our most expensive ticket of £305 is still only the 4th most expensive, Saints fans are having to pay £390 for their like for like seat !!
Matchday walk-up price for comparison
Castleford £21
Leigh, Wakefield £23
Huddersfield, Widnes £24
Hull £26
Salford £26.50
Catalan £27
Wigan £28
Leeds, St Helens £30
Warrington £31.50
I've got the average of the high and low season tickets from each club to see how ours compare, like for like main stand adult seating tickets only as our were:
Lowest to Highest:
Huddersfield £202
Leeds £216
Castleford £236
Widnes £250
Leigh £265
Hull £270
Wakefield £287
Salford £291
Wigan £310
Warrington £337
St Helens £345
Catalan N/A
So, even with the hike in full price tickets we are still the cheapest, and even then our most expensive ticket of £305 is still only the 4th most expensive, Saints fans are having to pay £390 for their like for like seat !!
Matchday walk-up price for comparison
Castleford £21
Leigh, Wakefield £23
Huddersfield, Widnes £24
Hull £26
Salford £26.50
Catalan £27
Wigan £28
Leeds, St Helens £30
Warrington £31.50
Its £22 to pay on the gate at Leeds