Huddersfield the most expensive season tickets & shirts

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 1:18 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009
Posts: 12178
Location: Huddersfield
we have the most expensive season tickets after the early bird offer...like all the other clubs do

also the most expensive replica shirts at £55



http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_24726-study-reveals-cost-of-being-a-rugby-league-fan.html
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Huddersfield the most expensive season tickets & shirts

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 3:47 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002
Posts: 14435
Location: Overlooking the Canal
But we had the cheapest offer before .....don't get this bashing of the club over this.
Re: Huddersfield the most expensive season tickets & shirts

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 4:12 pm
moggie
Joined: Thu Apr 08, 2004
Posts: 633
Location: Mirfield exiled to Dunblane
Probably the best quality shirt for years and the cheapest season ticket before the offer ended. Bet there's no other clubs season ticket price cheaper than ours including buying a Giants shirt.

Re: Huddersfield the most expensive season tickets & shirts

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 5:42 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009
Posts: 12178
Location: Huddersfield
:lol:

yep, just abit of a swipe at the oppo fans that say we get our tickets for nowt !

seems its a myth hey :wink:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Huddersfield the most expensive season tickets & shirts

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 1:29 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009
Posts: 12178
Location: Huddersfield
£15 offer out for first 2 home games......
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Huddersfield the most expensive season tickets & shirts

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:10 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014
Posts: 631
Have the £99 season tickets been a success?

Re: Huddersfield the most expensive season tickets & shirts

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 11:56 am
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002
Posts: 14435
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Have the £99 season tickets been a success?


We've sold 1,500 new adult tickets, think we'd lost 300 from last year but that's probably the parents of kids who can't make Fridays (or Wednesday, Monday, Thursday) or the ones who are too old for the free tickets.

Obviously the 1,500 new adults is a big one for us if we can have a good season on keep them in the future.
Re: Huddersfield the most expensive season tickets & shirts

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 5:09 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002
Posts: 14435
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Done some digging around as i was bored.

I've got the average of the high and low season tickets from each club to see how ours compare, like for like main stand adult seating tickets only as our were:

Lowest to Highest:

Huddersfield £202
Leeds £216
Castleford £236
Widnes £250
Leigh £265
Hull £270
Wakefield £287
Salford £291
Wigan £310
Warrington £337
St Helens £345
Catalan N/A

So, even with the hike in full price tickets we are still the cheapest, and even then our most expensive ticket of £305 is still only the 4th most expensive, Saints fans are having to pay £390 for their like for like seat !!


Matchday walk-up price for comparison

Castleford £21
Leigh, Wakefield £23
Huddersfield, Widnes £24
Hull £26
Salford £26.50
Catalan £27
Wigan £28
Leeds, St Helens £30
Warrington £31.50
Re: Huddersfield the most expensive season tickets & shirts

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:20 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002
Posts: 6814
There is only a finite number of people in this town who have an interest in RL,either passionate or passing,we need to accept that.

Wish they would drop 'the birthplace of RL' from our badge,like it makes us somehow special,it's obvious Huddersfield was just a convenient meeting point betwixt Yorkshire & Lancashire to have a meeting all them years ago.

