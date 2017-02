Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: Have the £99 season tickets been a success?

We've sold 1,500 new adult tickets, think we'd lost 300 from last year but that's probably the parents of kids who can't make Fridays (or Wednesday, Monday, Thursday) or the ones who are too old for the free tickets.Obviously the 1,500 new adults is a big one for us if we can have a good season on keep them in the future.