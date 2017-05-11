PrinterThe wrote: Oledzki going isn't a problem ATM because we have all our props (Garbutt, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Galloway, Baldwinson, Ormondroyd, Mullally) available, so we could rest the 1st two and still have enough options. Lilley going I'm not sure about, not just this match but the week after Magic we have another double weekend with Warrington Friday and Widnes Monday. If a HB or Parcell goes down I assume Burrow starts at HB/hooker which leaves us without an interchange pivot. When Lilley went to Bradford earlier in the year we had more cover because of Keinhorst at centre meaning Sutcliffe or Moon wasn't needed there. We even had Ablett who whilst I personally think his days at centre are over now at his age, I imagine he still would've been picked to go there if needed.



Where is Jordan-Roberts BTW? Is he back at Leeds, injured? Doesn't sound like he impressed too much in his spell at Bradford compared to others.

It was either on this forum or somewhere else that a Bradford supporter said he did well but it was Oledzki that was stand out player. Two weeks ago Jordan-Roberts was in U19s squad that won against London Broncos getting on the score sheet. No details on who was in squad for U19s match against Catalan ,which we lost ..but he was not on the score sheet. Even though they lost think Harvey Whiteley has now scored in every match this season.