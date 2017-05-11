WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Thu May 11, 2017 10:58 pm
TheSnowmonkey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:36 pm
Posts: 54
PrinterThe wrote:
Oledzki going isn't a problem ATM because we have all our props (Garbutt, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Galloway, Baldwinson, Ormondroyd, Mullally) available, so we could rest the 1st two and still have enough options. Lilley going I'm not sure about, not just this match but the week after Magic we have another double weekend with Warrington Friday and Widnes Monday. If a HB or Parcell goes down I assume Burrow starts at HB/hooker which leaves us without an interchange pivot. When Lilley went to Bradford earlier in the year we had more cover because of Keinhorst at centre meaning Sutcliffe or Moon wasn't needed there. We even had Ablett who whilst I personally think his days at centre are over now at his age, I imagine he still would've been picked to go there if needed.

Where is Jordan-Roberts BTW? Is he back at Leeds, injured? Doesn't sound like he impressed too much in his spell at Bradford compared to others.


It was either on this forum or somewhere else that a Bradford supporter said he did well but it was Oledzki that was stand out player. Two weeks ago Jordan-Roberts was in U19s squad that won against London Broncos getting on the score sheet. No details on who was in squad for U19s match against Catalan ,which we lost ..but he was not on the score sheet. Even though they lost think Harvey Whiteley has now scored in every match this season. :)

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sat May 13, 2017 6:31 pm
rhinos17 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri May 12, 2017 12:05 pm
Posts: 1
JJR had an emergency operation following London game to remove his appendix he is due back in 4 weeks

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:11 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7674
I would expect all four of these back at Leeds for the first round of super eights.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:21 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3144
Location: location, location
Do you not think they will be back before that?
Or do you think we have enough competition left in the squad?

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:37 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7674
chapylad wrote:
Do you not think they will be back before that?
Or do you think we have enough competition left in the squad?


Five games left until the start of the super eights? Burrow, Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Handley, Walters missing today. Keinhorst & Delaney injured. I would say we have just about enough to run the five games.

They'll definitely return after the regular season as loanees cannot be recalled if they play in RD 1 of S8s

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:10 am
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 338
chapylad wrote:
Do you not think they will be back before that?
Or do you think we have enough competition left in the squad?


They have reached the 1 month mark now though so we should be able to recall them at anytime if needed. Got plenty in the forwards ATM, maybe if Burrow's shoulder injury makes him miss a few they might bring Lilley back.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, Him, Joshheff90, lionarmour87, LukeLeedsRhinos, marathonman, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, rhinos21, rugbyleague88, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, TOMCAT, Trojan Horse, WF Rhino and 260 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,5671,80376,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
YORK  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM