Old Feller wrote:
Who's coaching the Bulls now?
It's Leigh Beattie until Toovey gets his visa, which is taking an absolute eternity to go through.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:06 am
Nothus wrote:
Thanks, I thought there were some issues re your coach.
Being coached by Toovey would be a big help to Lilley I'd have thought.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:13 pm
Old Feller wrote:
“League Express understands that the Bulls hope to start making progress with Geoff Toovey’s work visa this week. Administrative measures that needed to be in place following Bradford’s relaunch are now thought to have been finalised, allowing them to push on with Toovey’s application for a visa.”
We live in hope.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 5:54 pm
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Bullseye wrote:
We live in hope.
He was at the U19s game at Wakefied a couple of weeks ago.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:46 pm
He's been over here for a month IIRC, he just cant take over the reins officially so is currently in "Observer / adviser" mode.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:50 am
Just wanted to give a special mention to Mikolaj Oledzki. You guys have a special special player in this kid. Seriously wow. Been absolutely immense for us. I know it's below SL, but the championship can a be a rough, tough old league for a young prop. He's more than held his own and been one of the best players on the pitch last few games. Really think he's got the potential to break into your 17 week in week out next year.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:04 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
If Singleton picks up a ban, would Oldedski get recalled from Bulls? Certainly seems to be in good form for them.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:46 pm
Lilley back at Bradford for a month.
If Moon is going to be used in the halves then along with McGuire, Burrow, Sutcliffe we have enough options there ATM so better for Lilley to stay playing.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:37 pm
Only one downside to that.
Lilley is better than McGuire
