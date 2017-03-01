WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:37 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4136
Location: Bradford
Old Feller wrote:
Who's coaching the Bulls now?


It's Leigh Beattie until Toovey gets his visa, which is taking an absolute eternity to go through.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:06 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5261
Nothus wrote:
It's Leigh Beattie until Toovey gets his visa, which is taking an absolute eternity to go through.


Thanks, I thought there were some issues re your coach.
Being coached by Toovey would be a big help to Lilley I'd have thought.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:13 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26245
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Old Feller wrote:
Thanks, I thought there were some issues re your coach.
Being coached by Toovey would be a big help to Lilley I'd have thought.



“League Express understands that the Bulls hope to start making progress with Geoff Toovey’s work visa this week. Administrative measures that needed to be in place following Bradford’s relaunch are now thought to have been finalised, allowing them to push on with Toovey’s application for a visa.”


We live in hope.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 5:54 pm
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1610
Location: Meltham
Bullseye wrote:
“League Express understands that the Bulls hope to start making progress with Geoff Toovey’s work visa this week. Administrative measures that needed to be in place following Bradford’s relaunch are now thought to have been finalised, allowing them to push on with Toovey’s application for a visa.”


We live in hope.

He was at the U19s game at Wakefied a couple of weeks ago.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:46 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7758
Location: SWMC Coach
He's been over here for a month IIRC, he just cant take over the reins officially so is currently in "Observer / adviser" mode.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:50 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4337
Just wanted to give a special mention to Mikolaj Oledzki. You guys have a special special player in this kid. Seriously wow. Been absolutely immense for us. I know it's below SL, but the championship can a be a rough, tough old league for a young prop. He's more than held his own and been one of the best players on the pitch last few games. Really think he's got the potential to break into your 17 week in week out next year.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:04 pm
FGB User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 358
If Singleton picks up a ban, would Oldedski get recalled from Bulls? Certainly seems to be in good form for them.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:46 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9562
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Lilley back at Bradford for a month.

If Moon is going to be used in the halves then along with McGuire, Burrow, Sutcliffe we have enough options there ATM so better for Lilley to stay playing.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:37 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3058
Location: location, location
Only one downside to that.
Lilley is better than McGuire :wink:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: _dyl_, Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Bramley Dog, BRK, Bullnorthern, Fallon, Frosties., gulfcoast_highwayman, HucknallLoiner, leedsnsouths, loiner81, Mark Laurie, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Rammer, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, rugbyleague88, Singing Warrior, steve slippery morris, SydneyRhino, tad rhino, thepimp007, tigertot, TOMCAT, TrinityIHC, xparksider and 274 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,9521,95775,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}