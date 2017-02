tad rhino wrote: seems they haven't learnt from the amor fiasco.

Not too fussed with Amor these days. While he still seems to raise his game against us a bit, there are plenty where he makes low metres, lands on his front while thrashing limbs and head like a man who's been probed with a cattle prod while gazing appealingly at the ref for a penalty. He's even outperformed by LMS on occasion!That said, I take your point with regard to Lilley. There have already been times this season when we've looked in need of his talents very, very badly.