WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:57 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 611
Bullseye wrote:
So far Oledzki is looking the most impressive. He's a big lad who always makes ground with the ball in hand. Seems to more than hold his own at this level. If he maintains his development he'll make a SL player no danger.

Cheers for the update he's certainly well thought of over here by many lets hope his development continues.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:24 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2871
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Hallas has gone back to you due to injury. All other 3 Leeds lads are in the squad for Sunday's match against Toulouse. Reiterate what Bullseye said. Oledzki is a very good player! Probably our 2nd best forward of the year for me so far. And to think he's only 18!! I know we won't keep Lilley but I hope we can keep hold of Oledzki for a season.

Jordan-Roberts, don't really notice him in the game. Solid and he's done a job for us!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:09 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1041
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Hallas has gone back to you due to injury. All other 3 Leeds lads are in the squad for Sunday's match against Toulouse. Reiterate what Bullseye said. Oledzki is a very good player! Probably our 2nd best forward of the year for me so far. And to think he's only 18!! I know we won't keep Lilley but I hope we can keep hold of Oledzki for a season.

Jordan-Roberts, don't really notice him in the game. Solid and he's done a job for us!


You actually might keep Lilley for most of the year unless our halves look totally hopeless because we already have Burrow Mags and Sutcliffe getting game time with Aston on dual reg i believe.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:07 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19712
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
er, they have looked totally useless

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:21 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7464
leedsnsouths wrote:
You actually might keep Lilley for most of the year unless our halves look totally hopeless because we already have Burrow Mags and Sutcliffe getting game time with Aston on dual reg i believe.


Aston hasn't and won't get into the Featherstone squad if they keep performing the way they have in the past few games. He hasn't even pulled a shirt on this season.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:36 am
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 776
Aston may it has been suggested just have been signed to bail out Sheffield as anyone watching them can tell you he is no super league player in the making .

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:31 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26161
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
So are these lads coming back to you now? They've all been a credit to Leeds and themselves. I'd us to keep them for longer.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:59 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 611
Bullseye wrote:
So are these lads coming back to you now? They've all been a credit to Leeds and themselves. I'd us to keep them for longer.

Id hope we'd at least recall Lilley mate & give you Aston :wink: but it's great for Jjr & Oledjski to be getting gametime in a tough League.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:27 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4315
Doing very well for us.

As i've said on our forum, you can just tell Lilley has played from a young age. Reads the game so well. I know we're at a much lower level, but from what i've seen of Lilley and Sutcliffe, Lilley is light years ahead of Sutcliffe as a HB IMHO He knew when to kick and which kick to put on. He also mopped up about 3 dangerous kicks by being in the right position at the right time. Great little defender too.

Oledski has a big future in the game. The championship is tough league for young forwards. Such a rough tough league with older experienced heads trying to rough up the less experienced players. But this young lad runs onto the ball at 100mph, as hard as he can into each collision. Made plenty of tackles busts yesterday against a big Toulouse pack.

Jordan-Roberts has gone well recently too. Had a quiet couple of games with us where i didn't really notice him, but the last 2 he has definitely improved. Still a little away from breaking into the first team for you lot, but is definitely improving,

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:26 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9540
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Bullseye wrote:
So are these lads coming back to you now? They've all been a credit to Leeds and themselves. I'd us to keep them for longer.


Would imagine you'd keep Oledzki and JJR all year unless injuries hit really really hard. Lilley depends on the fitness of McGuire, Burrow and Sutcliffe.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, Gotcha, krisleeds, nottinghamtiger, RHINO-MARK, rhinos_bish, sgtwilko, ThePrinter, tigertot and 239 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,4341,97775,7924,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}