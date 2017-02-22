Doing very well for us.



As i've said on our forum, you can just tell Lilley has played from a young age. Reads the game so well. I know we're at a much lower level, but from what i've seen of Lilley and Sutcliffe, Lilley is light years ahead of Sutcliffe as a HB IMHO He knew when to kick and which kick to put on. He also mopped up about 3 dangerous kicks by being in the right position at the right time. Great little defender too.



Oledski has a big future in the game. The championship is tough league for young forwards. Such a rough tough league with older experienced heads trying to rough up the less experienced players. But this young lad runs onto the ball at 100mph, as hard as he can into each collision. Made plenty of tackles busts yesterday against a big Toulouse pack.



Jordan-Roberts has gone well recently too. Had a quiet couple of games with us where i didn't really notice him, but the last 2 he has definitely improved. Still a little away from breaking into the first team for you lot, but is definitely improving,