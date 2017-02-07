BrisbaneRhino wrote: One skill which is almost infinitely better than back then across RL is kicking in general play. When the handover on the 6th came in (83-84) all most teams could muster was the bomb. There were no halfbacks anywhere who had a kicking game that would rival Johns, Cronk or Thurston. I don't believe these skills were ever possessed by any previous generation of halfbacks either, as they simply weren't required to the accuracy or frequency they are now.

Interesting point and one I'd agree with, with the possible exception of the short kick. It's now pretty much only deployed near to the line (McGuire setting up Hall to win the hubcap being an exception). Back in the day, greater space meant it could be used to good effect in a greater variety of situations. Although thinking about it a bit more, the actual skill level required was probably no greater.The bomb brings me back to Mal Reilly (again). Not only could he put it miles up, he was the first player that I saw who deliberately imparted spin and wobble. Or at least he was by far and away at making the ball do so. Throw in the tackling techniques of yesteryear and any would-be catcher really did have their work cut out.