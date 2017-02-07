Meninga and Miles of the 80s would not be 'beasts' today. They'd be unfit and nothing like as powerful as they are remembered being. Assuming they trained in the latest ways, its possible they would be beasts - but they wouldn't have the same skills, and wouldn't be anywhere near as physically dominant as they were in their heyday. Its also possible that with all the training etc neither would even play in the centres.



One skill which is almost infinitely better than back then across RL is kicking in general play. When the handover on the 6th came in (83-84) all most teams could muster was the bomb. There were no halfbacks anywhere who had a kicking game that would rival Johns, Cronk or Thurston. I don't believe these skills were ever possessed by any previous generation of halfbacks either, as they simply weren't required to the accuracy or frequency they are now.