BrisbaneRhino wrote: Physically players have changed enormously in the last 30 years or so. Meninga was a complete monster in 1982 - at that stage he was no bigger than Watkins is now. Eric Grothe was seen as a very big winger at the time but would give Ryan Hall about 2 stone.



Some players from yesteryear would have little difficulty adjusting physically, but a lot would, and the simple fact that they would have to be so physically different means that you can't be certain about how they would adapt, if at all. One thing's for sure they wouldn't be the same players we remember them as.

Absolutely, put the stars like meninga against the peers of his generation and hes a beast against lesser mortals, its like an u16 playing against u14s, the rest arent as developed, its all relative. And thats not to deride those players as they were without doubt stars of a generation, and its not to say that physical development has been good for the game for the reasons mentioned earlier.