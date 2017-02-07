|
|
Physically players have changed enormously in the last 30 years or so. Meninga was a complete monster in 1982 - at that stage he was no bigger than Watkins is now. Eric Grothe was seen as a very big winger at the time but would give Ryan Hall about 2 stone.
Some players from yesteryear would have little difficulty adjusting physically, but a lot would, and the simple fact that they would have to be so physically different means that you can't be certain about how they would adapt, if at all. One thing's for sure they wouldn't be the same players we remember them as.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:02 am
|
Seth
|
Absolutely, put the stars like meninga against the peers of his generation and hes a beast against lesser mortals, its like an u16 playing against u14s, the rest arent as developed, its all relative. And thats not to deride those players as they were without doubt stars of a generation, and its not to say that physical development has been good for the game for the reasons mentioned earlier.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:12 am
|
|
Agree that the physicality of the game doesn't really compare to yesteryear no matter how nostalgic you are about it. However I do think the skills side would compare, so those with great ball skills with hand or foot would still have a place today as long as they could stand up to the fitness required.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:20 am
|
Seth
|
Agree that those qualities would be transferable to a degree thought theyd also be impacted on by the greatly diminished space and time to execute.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:00 am
|
|
Seth wrote:
Agree that those qualities would be transferable to a degree thought theyd also be impacted on by the greatly diminished space and time to execute.
That is to say their speed or reaction would remain at the level of yester year and they would not develop those skills?
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:17 pm
|
Seth
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
That is to say their speed or reaction would remain at the level of yester year and they would not develop those skills?
And thats the uncertainty that Brisbane spoke of, you cant compare the players and their relative success in the game accross the generations like for like because the players and the game have changed out of sight.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:31 pm
|
|
Anyway. Any chance we would get to keep these lads a bit longer?
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:38 pm
|
|
Bullseye wrote:
Anyway. Any chance we would get to keep these lads a bit longer?
Hallas, JJR and Oledzki probably will continue on there throughout the season. Lilley will depend on fitness on starting halves.
|
