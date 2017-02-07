WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 12:06 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7997
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Physically players have changed enormously in the last 30 years or so. Meninga was a complete monster in 1982 - at that stage he was no bigger than Watkins is now. Eric Grothe was seen as a very big winger at the time but would give Ryan Hall about 2 stone.

Some players from yesteryear would have little difficulty adjusting physically, but a lot would, and the simple fact that they would have to be so physically different means that you can't be certain about how they would adapt, if at all. One thing's for sure they wouldn't be the same players we remember them as.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:02 am
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1599
Location: Meltham
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Physically players have changed enormously in the last 30 years or so. Meninga was a complete monster in 1982 - at that stage he was no bigger than Watkins is now. Eric Grothe was seen as a very big winger at the time but would give Ryan Hall about 2 stone.

Some players from yesteryear would have little difficulty adjusting physically, but a lot would, and the simple fact that they would have to be so physically different means that you can't be certain about how they would adapt, if at all. One thing's for sure they wouldn't be the same players we remember them as.


Absolutely, put the stars like meninga against the peers of his generation and hes a beast against lesser mortals, its like an u16 playing against u14s, the rest arent as developed, its all relative. And thats not to deride those players as they were without doubt stars of a generation, and its not to say that physical development has been good for the game for the reasons mentioned earlier.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:12 am
batleyrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6162
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
Agree that the physicality of the game doesn't really compare to yesteryear no matter how nostalgic you are about it. However I do think the skills side would compare, so those with great ball skills with hand or foot would still have a place today as long as they could stand up to the fitness required.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

Re: CONFIRMED | Four Youngsters to Bradford on 1 Month Loans

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:20 am
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1599
Location: Meltham
Agree that those qualities would be transferable to a degree thought theyd also be impacted on by the greatly diminished space and time to execute.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, D4mo78, ducknumber1, Gotcha, Piratezeek, RHINO-MARK, Seth, son of headingley, Super Alf Macklin, taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,8871,17975,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  