Physically players have changed enormously in the last 30 years or so. Meninga was a complete monster in 1982 - at that stage he was no bigger than Watkins is now. Eric Grothe was seen as a very big winger at the time but would give Ryan Hall about 2 stone.



Some players from yesteryear would have little difficulty adjusting physically, but a lot would, and the simple fact that they would have to be so physically different means that you can't be certain about how they would adapt, if at all. One thing's for sure they wouldn't be the same players we remember them as.