Seth
Free-scoring winger
ThePrinter wrote:
Why has trolling become so damn vital to you that you've become incapable of sensible debate? In your obsessive need to try and ridicule others you're only succeeding in making yourself look silly.
The thing is you have to actually know something to engage in sensible debate, much easier to revert to the stance of a 5 year old, "i dont like this game anymore, youre all poo heads and im going to spoil your fun"
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:18 am
Oafy wrote:
Jordan Lilley was a real stand out yesterday in a beaten team
Yeah, I gathered that from the match thread on the Bulls' board. Doesn't surprise me, at Championship level he's almost bound to look good IMO.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:01 am
ThePrinter wrote:
Why has trolling become so damn vital to you that you've become incapable of sensible debate? In your obsessive need to try and ridicule others you're only succeeding in making yourself look silly.
There is no discussion or debate from the usual suspects like you. There rarely is. Just the usual outpouring of spleen because your opinion has been challenged. On this occasion, it just happens to be about Lilley. The mocking lack of respect for former all-time greats and the game of RL prior to Super League says more about the usual suspects who don't like their views challenging than it does anyone else.
Lilley is playing in the Championship, therefore the state of play is currently TVOC by plenty!
Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:11 pm
Meanwhile, in the real world...
A Bitter Old Man wrote:
The mocking lack of respect for current greats, young players with potential and the game of RL since the birth of Super League says more about the usual suspects who don't like their views challenging than it does anyone else.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:21 pm
William Eve wrote:
There is no discussion or debate from the usual suspects like you. There rarely is. Just the usual outpouring of spleen because your opinion has been challenged. On this occasion, it just happens to be about Lilley. The mocking lack of respect for former all-time greats and the game of RL prior to Super League says more about the usual suspects who don't like their views challenging than it does anyone else.
Lilley is playing in the Championship, therefore the state of play is currently TVOC by plenty!
You're not challenging views though are you because we can all clearly see that posters haven't written what you're claiming they have.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:37 pm
Just reading the Bulls board, Lilley seems to have been a particular stand-out for them in the first game against HKR...
Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:38 pm
I think the point some are trying to make is that the game has moved on so far in 30/40 years that the top players of old would not be the force they were. The human race nor RL has moved on that far in 30/40 years. With modern conditioning and nutrition the players of old would still be outstanding players - does anyone really think Maninga wouldn't be a force in the modern game?
The great players of old had a platform of great basic skills - this is the bit that seems missing in the modern SL player?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:01 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
does anyone really think Maninga wouldn't be a force in the modern game?
I don't think he would. He's 56 & 20 stone.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:01 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
I think the point some are trying to make is that the game has moved on so far in 30/40 years that the top players of old would not be the force they were. The human race nor RL has moved on that far in 30/40 years. With modern conditioning and nutrition the players of old would still be outstanding players - does anyone really think Maninga wouldn't be a force in the modern game?
The great players of old had a platform of great basic skills - this is the bit that seems missing in the modern SL player?
The "bit" that made the likes of Meninga such a force, was missing in our players pre-SL.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:34 pm
tigertot wrote:
I don't think he would. He's 56 & 20 stone.
Maybe not a force then. But an immovable object?
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
